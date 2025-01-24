bp to build new platform on Shah Deniz field

24 January 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

bp plans to build a new platform in the Shah Deniz field.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Tamam Bayatli, head of bp's Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye communications department, in a statement to journalists today.

According to her, the platform will operate in fully autonomous mode.

A completely new compressor platform will be created to collect low-pressure gas from separate layers of the Shah Deniz field and transport it to the Sangachal terminal. The low-pressure gas entering the Alpha and Bravo platforms will be collected on the new platform, where its pressure will be increased before being directed to the Sangachal terminal.

The project for the construction of the new platform will be presented to the public next week, and public hearings on the environmental impact assessment report will be held in the third week of February. The final investment decision will be made this year, she noted.

She also noted that gas production and export operations from the Shah Deniz field on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform have returned to previous levels.

"All gas production and export operations on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform are operating normally. Volumes have returned to the levels seen before the technical failure of the subsea condensate pipeline transporting condensate to the Sangachal terminal," she said.