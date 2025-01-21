Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's statistical units increase

21 January 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Over the past year, the number of statistical units (excluding individual entrepreneurs) in Azerbaijan increased by 7.1 percent, reaching 212,705 as of January 1, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

