Panel at British Parliament highlights Azerbaijan's leadership on COP29

A panel meeting dedicated to COP29 was held in the British Parliament, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Fariz Ismayilzadeh, Chairman of the British-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Malini Mehra, CEO of the "GLOBE" organization, Barry Gardiner, a member of the British House of Commons, Baroness Helena Hayman, a member of the House of Lords, Azerbaijani students, and climate experts.

In his speech, Fariz Ismayilzadeh emphasized that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan highlights the country’s focus on climate issues and the transition to green energy. He discussed significant projects, including agreements with "Masdar" and "ACWA Power" for solar and wind energy production, as well as a planned cable project to export green energy to Europe beneath the Black Sea. He noted that COP29 in Azerbaijan had made important strides in advancing the global climate agenda and mentioned relevant legislative initiatives in Azerbaijan supporting climate change action.

Barry Gardiner, a British MP, stated that COP29 furthered global climate goals. He also praised the event’s high-level organization and commented on Baku’s remarkable transformation over the past decade. Gardiner emphasized the importance of accountability in climate action and inquired about Azerbaijan's mechanisms in this area.

Malini Mehra, CEO of the "GLOBE" organization, shared her experience at COP29, commending Azerbaijan’s significant progress in advancing the global climate agenda in a short time. She highlighted the ambitious initiatives included in the COP29 presidency's agenda and praised Azerbaijan’s work on Bilateral Transparency Reports (BTR).

Event participants concluded that COP29 has further boosted Azerbaijan’s green energy initiatives, with future projects expected to have a major global impact.