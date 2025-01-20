Preliminary data reveals employment statistics in Azerbaijan
As of January 1, 2025, based on preliminary data, the number of economically active population in Azerbaijan was 5 million 312.1 thousand people, of which 5 million 29.8 thousand were employed, and 282.3 thousand were unemployed, Azernews reports, citing the monthly report of the State Statistics Committee.
