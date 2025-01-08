Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 8 2025

Tax incentives boost investment in renewable energy and public-private partnerships

8 January 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Tax incentives boost investment in renewable energy and public-private partnerships
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

One of the important changes made to the Tax Code aimed at promoting the investment environment and entrepreneurial activity is the provision of tax incentives for electricity production projects using renewable energy sources. This aims to support public-private sector partnerships and the green economy, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more