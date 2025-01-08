Tax incentives boost investment in renewable energy and public-private partnerships

8 January 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

One of the important changes made to the Tax Code aimed at promoting the investment environment and entrepreneurial activity is the provision of tax incentives for electricity production projects using renewable energy sources. This aims to support public-private sector partnerships and the green economy, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

