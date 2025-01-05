Products of Agdam Industrial Park used in reconstruction of liberated territories

5 January 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AGDAM, Azerbaijan - The Metkons Limited Liability Company (LLC), based in Agdam Industrial Park, has embraced advanced technologies from Turkiye, Italy, Russia, and China in its state-of-the-art factory dedicated to producing ventilation, firefighting equipment, and metal products, Azernews reports.

