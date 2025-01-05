Azerbaijan expands economic influence in Eurasian Region

5 January 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has become the second-largest investor in the Eurasian region after Russia, rising from fourth place in 2016 to second place as of the first half of 2024, Azernews reports, citing the report of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

