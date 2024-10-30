Azernews.Az

Thursday October 31 2024

Azerbaijan's 2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy discussed at meeting

30 October 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
On October 29, meetings were held with representatives of relevant state institutions to plan target indicators for the upcoming years within the framework of the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center, Azernews reports citing the Center.

