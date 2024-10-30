Azerbaijan's 2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy discussed at meeting

30 October 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On October 29, meetings were held with representatives of relevant state institutions to plan target indicators for the upcoming years within the framework of the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center, Azernews reports citing the Center.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.