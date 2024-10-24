Azerbaijan hosts Intl Green STEAM Festival: Inspiring next generation of innovators

24 October 2024 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the International Green STEAM Azerbaijan Festival will be held on October 24, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the COP29 Presidency, as well as the organization of the "STEAM Azerbaijan" project, Azernews reports.

More than 900 participants from a total of 244 teams are taking part in the final stage of this year's festival, with 146 of them representing 15 countries, including Great Britain, Turkiye, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the United States.

A total of 17 judges from 10 different countries, including Denmark, Slovakia, Canada, and Turkey, are involved in content development and participant evaluation.

Competitions and exhibition competitions will be organized in nine categories within the festival, including "Green Initiatives," "Green Coding," "Hydrogen Machine Race," "Drone Technologies," "Our Satellite," "Robot Battle," and "Future Engineers." Topics such as these will be covered.

It should be noted that the festival will take place on October 24-25.

During the two-day festival, participants will also take part in training sessions focused on climate change and sustainability, organized by experts from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

The main goal of this year's festival is to traditionally promote STEAM-based education, develop 21st-century skills among students, and reveal creative talent. In connection with the announcement of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in our country and the hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan in 2024, the festival aims to promote the development of innovative solutions and projects for the effective use of water resources, alternative energy sources, and environmental health by applying a STEAM-based approach.

