Azerbaijan reports surge in real estate extracts issued in 2023
In January-September of this year, 269,702 property rights on real estate were registered and provided with an extract, according to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%