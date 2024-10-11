International community urge to prioritize climate finance, says Una May Gordon

11 October 2024 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

The international community should pay maximum attention to the issue of climate finance.

This was stated by Una May Gordon, a representative of the International Institute for Climate and Development, at the meeting of ministers on climate and development (C&DM) held on the second day of Pre-COP29 in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to her, more efforts should be made to implement the plans agreed upon at COP28, which took place in Dubai in 2023.

"The next two years will be decisive for us in the climate negotiations, especially in terms of reducing emissions," U. Gordon stressed.

Dreli Solomon, the First Secretary of Vanuatu's embassy in Belgium and the European Union, noted that special attention is being given to the promotion of national adaptation programs and the development of sustainable, contextual, long-term climate measures.

"We comprehensively consider the entire spectrum of development and agree on the allocation of financial, human, and technical resources to address multiple challenges simultaneously," he said.

According to D. Solomon, climate finance plays a crucial role in addressing the climate change crisis for island states, enabling them to implement projects focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

