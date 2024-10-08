Minister: Azerbaijan's rich heritage positions it for halal industry growth

8 October 2024 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

In today's world, interest and demand for the production of food products based on halal standards are increasing.

This was stated by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at the Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"Today, the safety of food products and the delivery of quality food to consumers are the most important obligations for producers and traders. In this regard, economic entities involved in the production and trade of agricultural and food products bear great responsibility. Meeting the growing food needs of the population and increasing productivity and quality in the agricultural and processing industries has become essential for expanding the range and volume of products," he said.

"Azerbaijan, with its rich cultural heritage and centuries-old history of Islamic civilisation, has great potential for further development of the halal industry in the region. Our country’s clean air, fertile soil, and pure water resources create significant opportunities for the production of ecologically clean food products. Additionally, Azerbaijan's favourable geographical position, the hosting of international prestigious events, and the implementation of major transnational transport projects further enhance our country's attractiveness as a tourist destination. The recent influx of tourists from Muslim countries necessitates the development of the halal food sector and the implementation of halal tourism standards in our republic. Extensive state support for the agricultural sector lays the foundation for the growth of the halal food and tourism sectors," the minister added.

He also emphasised the importance of developing the agricultural production and processing industry alongside other support measures to increase profitability in the agricultural sector, ensure sustainable sales channels, and boost employment.

"The organisation of the processing process based on halal standards will increase the income of farmers and entrepreneurs by forming a value chain, boosting demand for agricultural products, revitalising financial markets, and enhancing export potential. To achieve sustainable development in this field, it is essential to evaluate existing global trends, and agricultural and food production must be aligned with today's challenges. Special attention and an innovative approach are necessary to grow high-quality products in agriculture and to achieve the specified goals," he said.

The minister noted that the forum provides an opportunity for participants to assess the existing potential and investment prospects in this sector and to share best practices.

"I hope that the development of this field will further expand public-private sector cooperation, increase employment, ensure sustainable economic development, and raise the incomes of farmers and entrepreneurs. The role of each participant in this platform, where we are gathered today, is significant, and by taking joint steps, I believe we can achieve these important goals. I wish success to the forum participants in their discussions and decision-making in this direction," the minister concluded.

