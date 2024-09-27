Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's investment companies see 89% increase in assets

27 September 2024 12:07 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first half of this year, the assets of Azerbaijan's investment companies increased by 89%, or 107 million manats, reaching a total of 228 million manats, Azernews reports citing the CBA.

