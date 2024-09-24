Meeting held to enhance regulation of Car Rental Industry in Azerbaijan

24 September 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the Thematic Group on the Regulation and Stimulation of Car Rental Companies, established within the "Development of Tourism" Working Group led by the State Tourism Agency, took place online.

The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, head of the Secretariat of the Commission for Business Environment and International Ratings, along with Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency, and Fariz Aliyev, head of the Thematic Group, led discussions with representatives from relevant state institutions and the private sector. The focus was on improving the car rental sector, increasing transparency and efficiency, and creating a favourable business environment.

Participants reviewed discussions with the private sector, drafts of legal acts prepared by the Ministry, and the establishment of a digital portal for car rental transactions. The initiative for state regulation aims to address challenges faced by entrepreneurs due to illegal activities and to enhance the sector's attractiveness for investors.

Opinions and proposals from representatives of relevant institutions and companies were gathered, with suggestions made for amendments to existing legislation. Recommendations were given to the Thematic Group to analyse these issues and submit final projects to the Commission promptly for decision-making.

For reference, the thematic group on the regulation and stimulation of car rental companies is managed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

