Azerbaijan and China discuss expanding railway cooperation

24 September 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During a visit to China, we met with Liu Jenfang, Chairman of China State Railways. We discussed further expanding cooperation in the railway sector between the two countries.

Azernews reports that Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared this on his Facebook account

He noted that in January-August 2024, the volume of railway transit between Azerbaijan and China increased by 275% compared to the same period last year. Liu Jenfang expressed China's interest in developing the Southern route of the Middle Corridor and joining the "Middle Corridor Multimodal" company, created with the participation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia railways, the minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz