Turkiye kicks off second domestic car production after TOGG

19 September 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

HABAŞ Automotive General Manager Hüseyin Urkun made statements regarding the brand's goals and investment plans at the IAA Transportation Fair held in Hannover.

Stating that they started R&D activities in İzmir Çiğli at the beginning of 2021 as HABAŞ, Urkun said that they established a factory for mass production in an area of ​​100 thousand square meters in the organized industrial zone in Manisa.

Stating that the factory in question will start mass production at the beginning of 2025, Urkun said, "We are also doing the pre-production of the vehicles we showed at the fair in two factories in the Çiğli Organized Industrial Zone, in our own factory. Later, we will move all of them to the Manisa organized industrial zone. We put the Honda factory into operation together with our purchase. For example, we use the cataphoresis lines there, we do all the paint sub-processes of these vehicles there. Then we collect them in the organized industrial zone in İzmir . "

'There are three versions of the mount'

Urkun also stated that they have plans to produce cars and noted: "We will use Honda's production plant in Şekerpınar, which HABAŞ purchased, for passenger car production. We plan to produce two different models of passenger cars, sedan and crossover. We will announce the passenger car towards the end of 2025. We will have three versions of the passenger car, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and gasoline. We created the designs in-house. Currently, we are using Volvo engines in the passenger car. We will continue with Renault in light commercial vehicles."

Urkun, who explained that they purchased the battery cells to be used in the vehicles to be produced from the Far East, said, "In other words, HABAŞ brand batteries. All the vehicles you see right now have HABAŞ batteries on them. The document, type and approval belong to us. In other words, we have the batteries made there and bring them. We do the packaging. We do the packaging and other components here . "

'The investment amount could reach 1 billion euros, including commercial vehicles'

Urkun, who pointed out that investments for automobile production are continuing, said that the investment so far has reached approximately 250-300 million euros, including automobiles, and that the total investment amount could reach 1 billion euros, including commercial vehicles.

Urkun stated that they will increase the production capacity at the Honda factory to 75 thousand for automobiles and said, "When we bought it from Honda before, it was 50 thousand. Now we are increasing the capacity to between 75-100 thousand. We are currently renewing all the lines. There will be a production capacity of 20 thousand commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, in Manisa."

Stating that they have slowly started working on creating a dealer network, Hüseyin Urkun added that they are considering entering the market with an affordable price and a price that is constantly below the competitors.

