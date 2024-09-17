Digital ID cards now accepted at all Azercell offices

17 September 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell expands digital ID card acceptance to all authorized dealer stores alongside Azercell Exclusive offices, Azernews reports.

As part of its commitment to delivering the best customer experience, “Azercell Telecom” has extended digital ID card recognition to all its sales and service centers. Starting from 16 September 2024, customers can carry out any transactions at both Azercell Exclusive offices and authorized dealer stores by presenting the QR code or the unique 8-digit code in the “myGov” app.

This initiative, implemented in cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), aims to provide a more flexible and efficient service experience while maintaining the highest standards of data confidentiality.

It is worth noting that the country’s leading mobile operator has been accepting digital IDs in Azercell Exclusive offices since September 2, 2024. These updates are being implemented in accordance with the Decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev on 16 July 2024.

---

