Deputy head of Azerbaijan's agency highlights water management's crucial role

28 August 2024 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ulviyya Mammadova, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), emphasized the profound impact of climate change on agriculture during the "Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resilient Agriculture" round table at COP29, Azernews reports.

Mammadova underscored that climate change affects every aspect of our lives, with agriculture facing particularly significant challenges due to rising temperatures, altered rainfall patterns, and increased extreme weather events. She stressed the necessity of sustainable agricultural practices to address these issues.

"Water is the lifeblood of agriculture," Mammadova stated. "It is crucial for soil fertility, crop growth, livestock production, and the overall health of ecosystems. Effective water management today can mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and create a sustainable future. Water is not merely a resource; it is essential to life itself. Every drop is valuable, and we must protect it."

She highlighted that the ADSEA is prioritizing several initiatives, including constructing new water reservoirs, rehabilitating irrigation canals, and exploring alternative water sources like sea water, treated waste, and rainwater.

Mammadova also emphasized that protecting water resources involves more than just infrastructure improvements. It requires adopting water-saving habits, supporting policies for sustainable water management, and promoting education and awareness about the importance of water conservation.

"Empowering individuals with knowledge about water conservation and climate change is vital," she said. "Investing in research and development of sustainable practices is essential."

In conclusion, Mammadova expressed optimism about overcoming the challenges of global warming and water scarcity. "With determination, innovation, and collective action, we can ensure a future where clean, safe water is accessible to all. Let’s commit to protecting our planet and our homeland for future generations."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz