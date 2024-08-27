Record increase noted in Sarsang Reservoir's surface area

27 August 2024 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Sarsang Reservoir in Garabagh, known for its abundant water resources, has seen a record-breaking increase in surface area this year compared to previous years, Azernews reports citing the "Azercosmos."

Satellite images from 2024 reveal that the reservoir's water surface has reached a peak of 1,065 hectares over the past decade. This significant rise follows years of fluctuating water levels from 2014 to 2023.

The recent surge in the reservoir's water level is attributed to ongoing efforts to restore its ecosystem. As Garabagh’s largest water basin, the Sarsang Reservoir holds crucial strategic importance for the Garabagh economic region and its surroundings.

"Azercosmos" continues to monitor and analyze water resources to ensure their efficient use across the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz