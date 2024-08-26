Turkiye's BOTAŞ says slight decline observed in volume of oil transport through BTC

26 August 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

From January to July 2024, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 130.7 million barrels of oil through Turkiye, reflecting a 2.04% decrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports "BOTAŞ."

