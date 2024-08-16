Azernews.Az

Friday August 16 2024

Azerbaijan notes increase in total export of natural gas

16 August 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
According to customs declarations for January to July of this year, Azerbaijan exported 13.845 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Azernews reports.

