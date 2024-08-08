Azernews.Az

Thursday August 8 2024

Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan

8 August 2024 12:06 (UTC+04:00)
As of August 1, 2024, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 2.5% compared to the beginning of the year, bringing the total to 780,500, Azernews reports.

