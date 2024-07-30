Mukhtar Babayev & IOM official discuss preparations for COP29

30 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, recently held a meeting with Troy Dooley, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) mission in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The primary focus of their discussion was the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, this November.

During the meeting, Babayev and Dooley exchanged insights on the progress and preparatory activities for COP29, addressing key aspects such as environmental policies, migration challenges related to climate change, and collaborative efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the conference. They also discussed strategies to ensure that the event fosters meaningful dialogue and action on global climate issues.

The conference, which is expected to attract international delegates, will be a pivotal platform for negotiating climate agreements and advancing sustainable development goals. The discussions highlighted the importance of international cooperation and the role of organizations like the IOM in addressing the intersection of climate change and migration.

