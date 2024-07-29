Azernews.Az

Monday July 29 2024

Cargo volume on Trans-Caspian Route soars by 65%

29 July 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
Cargo volume on Trans-Caspian Route soars by 65%
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the first half of this year, cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, surged by 65% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 2.1 million tons, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakh government press service.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more