Cargo volume on Trans-Caspian Route soars by 65%
In the first half of this year, cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, surged by 65% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 2.1 million tons, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakh government press service.
