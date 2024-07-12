Azernews.Az

Friday July 12 2024

Uzbek company plans investment in Azerbaijan

12 July 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
The Uzbek company "Tukimachi Sanoat Tekstil" LLC will invest 92.5 million manat in the creation of five enterprises in Azerbaijan, Azernews ​reports.

