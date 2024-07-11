"Women Helpline Service" receives 412 enquires in first half of year

11 July 2024 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

The program launched at Azercell’s initiative, offers support to women experiencing physical or mental abuse and those in crises or socially unsafe situations

The "Women Helpline Service” has released its report for January–June 2024. During this period, the service received 412 inquiries on a wide range of topics, including legal aid requests (163), divorce (45), social welfare (39), domestic violence (34), shelter provision (21), labour exploitation (15), healthcare rights (9), cyberbullying (7), and others (79). The main aim of the Service is to provide women with psychological, emotional, and social support, aiding the rehabilitation and reintegration of violence victims into society. In most cases, the helpline service liaises the callers with relevant rehabilitation services, shelters, and NGOs providing legal advice.

A professional "Women Helpline Service” team provides callers with access to legal, medical, and employment information and social support based on an assessment of their family and living conditions. Women are also directed to community-based legal clinics, rehabilitation services, and shelters while obtaining legal advice. The issues are addressed in cooperation with relevant state bodies, local authorities, and social service institutions.

The "Women Helpline Service," created at the initiative and with the support of Azercell, operates to provide comprehensive assistance to women experiencing psychological distress, crises, socially dangerous situations, and physical or mental violence. The "Reliable Future" Public Union is the project's implementing partner.

The "Women Helpline Service" is available 24/7 through the short number 116111, on Facebook and Instagram, and via the live chat feature on the "Reliable Future" Public Union website.

---

