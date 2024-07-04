New appointment at Central Bank of Azerbaijan

4 July 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Recently, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) appointed Vugar Masimov as the new director of its Data Department. This decision was formalized by an order signed by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, Azernews reports.

Before he was appointed director, Vugar Masimov held the position of department head within the institution's Department of Information Technologies. His extensive experience in this role likely equipped him with the necessary skills and knowledge to take on his new responsibilities in managing data-related affairs at the CBA.

The appointment underscores the CBA's commitment to enhancing its data management capabilities, which are crucial for ensuring efficient and secure financial operations within Azerbaijan's banking system. Vugar Masimov's background in information technologies positions him well to contribute effectively to the CBA's strategic objectives in this domain.

