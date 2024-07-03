Azerbaijani Ambassador discusses Azerbaijan's economic potential in South Korean magazine

3 July 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Korea Importers Association’s (KOIMA) journal recently published an article by Ramin Hasanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, titled "Economic Potential and Business Opportunities in Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

In the article, Ambassador Hasanov highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic economic goals outlined in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development," emphasizing priorities such as economic diversification, renewable energy potential, and extensive reconstruction and construction efforts in recently liberated territories. He also discussed investment opportunities in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

The article noted Azerbaijan's declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" and highlighted the upcoming COP29, which Azerbaijan will host this year.

Ambassador Hasanov further explored Azerbaijan-South Korea economic cooperation, emphasizing the impact of reciprocal business visits and economic events on bilateral relations. He underscored promising areas for economic collaboration, the role of the intergovernmental commission, the bilateral legal framework, and the collaboration between KOIMA and other economic associations in Korea.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz