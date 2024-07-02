Baku Shipyard Chairman updates President Ilham Aliyev on projects and achievements

2 July 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

During his briefing to President Ilham Aliyev on the company's operations, Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Baku Shipyard" LLC, highlighted several ongoing projects and achievements, Azernews reports.

Currently, contracts are in place for the construction of four dry cargo ships, one patrol ship, and one fire-fighting ship at the Baku Shipyard. Additionally, the shipyard is actively engaged in building one "Ro-Pax" ferry, two tankers, and one dredging vessel. These projects are being carried out with the dedication of 1,046 employees.

Nuriyev also noted that the shipyard has secured contracts for five commercial ships and eight service vessels. Established in 2010, "Baku Shipyard" LLC was formed as a joint venture on May 10, 2011, and officially inaugurated in 2013 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. In 2015, it was designated as a resident of the Garadagh Industrial Park.

