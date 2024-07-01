Bulgarian Minister emphasizes key role in Azerbaijan's "green energy" export to Europe

1 July 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in Baku, Bulgarian Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role in an upcoming "green energy" export initiative from Azerbaijan to Europe, Azernews reports.

Minister Malinov underscored the potential for collaboration in developing renewable energy sources and noted Bulgaria's recent approval to participate in the joint venture for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Europe "green energy" corridor. "Bulgaria's Energy Holding and its subsidiaries will be actively involved in the project," he stated.

Malinov emphasised Bulgaria's strengths, including its advanced power transmission system, robust interconnections with neighbouring countries, well-developed electricity market, and investment opportunities in renewable energy. He highlighted the increasing regional demand for "green energy," not only within Bulgaria but across the broader area.

The minister expressed optimism about expanding cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan across various sectors, expecting the commission's 6th session to spur further dialogue and collaboration.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz