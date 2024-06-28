Azerbaijani, Pakistani ambassadors mull trading with Central Asia

28 June 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov of Azerbaijan in Islamabad held discussions with Pakistan's Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, regarding Azerbaijan's trade and business activities with Central Asian countries, Azernews reports, citing the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and business relations with all Central Asian nations, noting that concrete efforts have already begun towards this goal.

During the meeting with Ambassador Farhadov, Minister Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the potential benefits for Central Asian states from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), emphasising its role in boosting regional economic activities, as per a ministry press release.

Ambassador Farhadov thanked the minister for promoting bilateral cooperation and acknowledged Pakistan's significant potential in various professional fields, expressing readiness to welcome initiatives in this regard.

Farhadov reaffirmed his determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan across diverse sectors, underscoring the upcoming visit of Azerbaijan's President to Pakistan as a pivotal event.

