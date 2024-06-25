Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 25 2024

Cost of paid services in Baku increases

25 June 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In January-May of this year, the value of paid services provided to the population in Baku amounted to 3 billion 004.2 million manats, Azernews reports.

