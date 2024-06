22 June 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

In the first five months of 2024, the share of green energy in Azerbaijan’s electricity production increased to 14%, the Energy Ministry said in an X post on World Renewable Energy Day, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the installed capacity of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 1748.6 MW, which is 20.86% of the total electricity generation capacity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz