29th High-Level Meeting on "Pathway to COP29" continues in Zangilan

21 June 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 29th High-Level Meeting on "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" commenced in Baku on June 19, as Azerbaijan prepares to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

The event is currently underway with panel sessions in Zangilan district.

On the third day, the first panel session focused on "Lessons from Azerbaijan's Experience."

Earlier, on June 19, discussions included "Overview of the Climate Change Challenge," "Balancing Mitigation, Adaptation, and Sustainability," and "Climate Change and its Impact on Water, Biodiversity, and Food Security." The following day covered topics such as "Science, Technology, and Innovation," "Challenges in the Food and Agriculture Sector," "Financing Climate Change Responses and Sustainable Development Goals," and "One Planet, One Health: Uniting for a Sustainable Future."

