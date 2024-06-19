COP29 team to hold seminar on combating climate change in July, says chief negotiator

19 June 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Communities around the world continue to suffer from the effects of climate change.

According to Azernews, the chief negotiator of COP29, Yalchin Rafiyev, said this at the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future".

He noted that the world community does not fulfill the obligations arising from the Paris Agreement regarding the increase in air temperature up to 1.5 degrees: "If we look at the statistics, we will see that according to the World Meteorological Organization, 2023 will be the hottest year during the observation period. was".

According to Y. Rafiyev, the COP29 team intends to organize a seminar in Azerbaijan in the second half of July in order to gather the parties in more informal conditions and discuss the issues of combating climate change.

---

