Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 12 2024

TAP anticipates favorable outcome in market test for gas pipeline capacity expansion

12 June 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)
TAP anticipates favorable outcome in market test for gas pipeline capacity expansion
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The TAP AG pipeline company expects positive results from binding market tests for the phased expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) capacity to 20 billion cubic meters per year, TAP representative in Greece Ioannis Maris said, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more