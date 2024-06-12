TAP anticipates favorable outcome in market test for gas pipeline capacity expansion

12 June 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The TAP AG pipeline company expects positive results from binding market tests for the phased expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) capacity to 20 billion cubic meters per year, TAP representative in Greece Ioannis Maris said, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.