Baku and Astana hold talks on transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan

1 June 2024 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Azernews reports citing SOCAR.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully cooperate in all areas, including the energy sector. In this regard, the dynamic development of relations between SOCAR and Kazakh companies was emphasized.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state of cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas, the transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of Azerbaijan, opportunities for cooperation in the framework of production projects and other issues of mutual interest.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and KazMunayGas (KMG) maintain a strategic partnership in the energy sector, characterized by collaboration in various areas such as oil and gas exploration, production, and transportation.

This relationship extends to joint ventures, including the operation of pipelines and refineries, facilitating the efficient movement of resources between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Additionally, both entities engage in mutually beneficial agreements aimed at enhancing energy security and promoting economic development in the region.

