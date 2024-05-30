Deputy chief Heydar Mammadov: Over 2.5M manats for Environmental Protection Fund

30 May 2024 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

During a conference in Ganja, Deputy Chief Heydar Mammadov announced that over 2.5 million manats have been contributed to the state fund for environmental protection, Azernews reports.

The conference, titled "Environmental Crimes: Education and Legal Regulation," was organized by the General Prosecutor's Office in Ganja. Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov emphasized the significance of coordinated efforts among state institutions, law enforcement agencies, and courts, as well as the importance of effective environmental laws and legal innovations in promoting a clean and healthy environment.

He highlighted ongoing comprehensive measures undertaken by the prosecutor's office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and other state bodies, aimed at addressing environmental issues, safeguarding the environment, and restoring ecological balance.

Mammadov disclosed that in the past year, 133 criminal cases related to environmental offenses were initiated and forwarded for investigation by the General Prosecutor's Office. Additionally, proceedings were initiated for 36 administrative violations, and 33 cases resulted in presentations to relevant organizations for rectifying legal violations and addressing underlying causes.

Furthermore, Mammadov noted that in 2023, a total of 2,655,000 manats were allocated to the state fund for environmental protection.

