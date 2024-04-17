Plane flying to Dubai returns to airport due to unfavourable weather

17 April 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) flight J2 011 on the Baku-Dubai route had to return to the airport due to adverse weather conditions observed in the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

It was reported that all the passengers on AZAL Baku-Dubai-Baku flights can receive additional information from [email protected] or contact the call centre or representative offices of "Azerbaijan Airlines".

---

