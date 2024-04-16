Caspian Basin Studies bring together representatives from 18 countries [PHOTOS]

16 April 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

On April 15, the opening ceremony of the Caspian Basin Studies program organised by the Specialisation Programs of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) operating under ADA University was held, Azernews reports.

The program activity brought together foreign diplomats from 18 countries related to the Caspian region, representatives of academic institutions, and think tanks. Croatia, Hungary, Moldova, Egypt, Nepal, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Brazil, and other countries are among the represented countries.

At the opening ceremony, the vice-rector of ADA University and the director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, Fariz Ismayilzade, as well as his advisor and deputy director of IDD, Aygun Hajiyeva, welcomed the participants.

Vice-rector Fariz Ismayilzade noted that the Caspian Basin Studies program plays the role of a humanitarian bridge between different continents. Diplomats get to know not only Azerbaijan, but the wider Caspian region. The speaker added that the participation of the ambassadors of Hungary, Moldova, Tajikistan, Jordan, Pakistan, and Brazil assigned to Azerbaijan at the opening is an indication of confidence in the Program.

Deputy Director Aygun Hajiyeva spoke about the history of ADA University, the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, as well as the program that was inaugurated today.

She said that the methodology of the Caspian Basin Studies program balances the academic and practical approaches and prompts the participants to work in groups and conduct research on the Caspian littoral countries. In this way, the program ensures the establishment of professional relations between representatives of different continents, and deepens their knowledge about the history and culture, ethnic and demographic structure of the region.

It should be noted that the participants will listen to the lectures of the professors and teachers of ADA University, experts representing IDD, as well as high-ranking representatives of various state institutions and think tanks. Those lectures will cover many current topics, such as the geopolitical, cultural, and economic structure of the region, as well as the development strategy for renewable energy.

Within the framework of the program, the participants will visit the Garabagh region and observe the restoration and construction works there.

