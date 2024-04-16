State Statistics Committee reveals number of taxi users in Azerbaijan

16 April 2024 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

The number of passengers using taxis in Azerbaijan has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The Committee noted that in the months of January-March 2024, 30.4 million tons of cargo and 396.7 million passengers were transported by road transport, which has the largest specific weight in the volume of transportation in the transport sector, and compared to the same period of the previous year, 7.2 percent and an increase of 7.5 percent were recorded.

A total of 95.3 percent of passengers used buses, and 4.7 percent (18.6 million) used taxis. Cargo turnover increased by 9.4 percent, and passenger turnover by 8.3 percent.

