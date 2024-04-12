Azerbaijan, Moldova looking further to expand coop in various fields [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova, Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, has met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Vladimir Bolea.

Azernews reports

Delighted to be received by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova H.E. V.Bolea. It was nice opportunity to explore possibilities for the expansion of existing cooperation, as well as discuss areas where we can achieve fruitful results. pic.twitter.com/cqmflO61ib — Ulvi Bakhshaliyev (@UlviB1972) April 11, 2024

According to the information, the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the countries. At the same time, they emphasized that they are committed to the intensification of relations in the field of agriculture.

It should be noted that joint relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova have been formed for a long time, and later, thanks to the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the relations between the two countries were further developed.

The meeting of the head of state with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chisinau in May of last year and the discussions on political and economic relations between the two states, as well as energy issues and investment, can be highlighted due to their special importance.

Recall that, about two weeks ago the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service of Moldova signed a Joint Declaration on cooperation in a move aimed at enhancing bilateral ties in the customs sector, according to the committee.

The declaration was formalized during a recent visit by a delegation from the State Customs Committee to Moldova.

Ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, focusing on bolstering the collaborative efforts between the customs services of both nations. Emphasis was placed on the significance of fortifying cooperation and facilitating the exchange of expertise.

As part of the delegation’s itinerary, members were afforded the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the operations of Moldova’s legal department and anti-smuggling department within the Customs Service.

Additionally, visits were made to the Sculeni and Leuseni-Albita checkpoints situated along the border with Romania. The Azerbaijani delegation received comprehensive briefings on the intricacies of border crossing procedures and customs control protocols.

Both Azerbaijan and Moldova reaffirm their commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and partnership in various spheres, underscoring the importance of sustained collaboration in advancing mutual interests.

