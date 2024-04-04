Azerbaijan allocates fund for development projects in liberated territories

4 April 2024 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant step towards the revitalization of recently liberated areas, "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC has disclosed the outcomes of a crucial tender aimed at cleaning and removing household waste from unoccupied apartments and private residences in the liberated regions of Khankendi city, Khojaly, Khojavend, and Aghdara districts.

Azernews reports on this development, shedding light on the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy and infrastructure in these areas.

The tender, focused on addressing the immediate needs of the liberated territories, drew attention from various stakeholders eager to contribute to the reconstruction process. Among the contenders, "Baku Abadlig Service" LLC emerged victorious, securing the responsibility for carrying out the essential cleaning and waste removal operations.

The awarding of the contract, valued at 659,000 manats, signifies a pivotal milestone in the post-conflict recovery efforts led by Azerbaijan. It underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of the residents in these regions, while also laying the groundwork for long-term development and prosperity.

This initiative not only addresses the pressing issue of waste management but also symbolizes the broader vision of rebuilding and rejuvenating the liberated territories. By engaging local service providers and investing in essential infrastructure projects, Azerbaijan aims to foster sustainable growth and resilience in the aftermath of conflict.

As the reconstruction efforts continue to unfold, the successful execution of such tenders serves as a testament to Azerbaijan's unwavering dedication to the restoration and development of the liberated regions, paving the way for a brighter future for all inhabitants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz