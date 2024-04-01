Number of Romanian tourists in Azerbaijan increases

1 April 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Romanian tourists visiting Azerbaijan in the first months of 2024 increased by 29%, Jalil Malikov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Tourism Agency, Head of the International Relations Department, said at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, although the low number of tourists from Romania is due to the impact of the pandemic, an increase in this direction is expected in the coming years.

Malikov also gave information about the tourism potential of Garabagh.

