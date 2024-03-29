Azerbaijan enables Europe's access to Chinese market through expanding capacity of BTK railway [VIDEO]

29 March 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

In recent years, the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor for transportation in Eurasia has increased dramatically. Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of North-South and East-West transport routes, implements numerous measures.

These views were voiced by Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - head of the foreign policy affairs department of the Presidential Administration, in an interview with China's "Phoenix" TV channel.

"Azerbaijan is becoming an important transport and logistics center in the South Caucasus with the expansion of commercial seaports, increasing the number of manufactured ships, modernization of railways, and the continuous increase in the volume of sea and land cargo transportation," H. Hajiyev said.

Recalling that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support the "One Belt, One Road" initiative put forward by the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, the assistant to the President said that this project had a positive effect on the general well-being of the countries located along the route, strengthened cooperation between them, and also promoted inter-civilizational dialogue; and thanks to this, the international community benefited from the ancient Chinese civilization.

"We see this project as a cooperation, partnership and mutual prosperity that can bring prosperity to the countries along the route. Azerbaijan, located between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, is a natural bridge connecting Central Asia and Europe," the Azerbaijani official noted.

Touching on the recent arrival of the train from Xi'an, China, passing through Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea and reaching Azerbaijan in just 11 days, the Presidential Assistant stressed that this route proved once again that it is very important, competitive and possible from the point of view of transport. At the same time, this route is safe and reliable. We are working hard with our Chinese friends to further improve the efficiency and competitiveness of this trade route.

It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan is also making efforts to increase the transmission capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Because goods are transported not only from East to West, but also in the opposite direction. European companies and the continent's trade institutions can use this route to enter the Chinese and Central Asian markets. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is developing the North-South route along with the East-West route. Due to all this, Azerbaijan is considered a transport and logistics center on the Eurasian continent.

Noting that in recent years, Azerbaijan has paid attention to the development of the non-oil economy and is trying to achieve economic diversification, the foreign policy department head drew attention to the solar power plants created in our country. He said that this is an important stage in cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the field of green energy.

COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, was also touched upon in the interview, and it was noted that the issue of climate financing, which did not make progress at the previous conference, will become the main topic at the Baku conference.

At the same time, it was stated that Azerbaijan is the guarantor of European energy security, and exports oil and natural gas to many European countries. It was noted that there is close cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the field of energy, and Chinese companies participate in oil and natural gas projects. Besides, in his interview H.Hajiyev emphasized that Chinese companies are good partners in the diversification of our country's economy, as the green transition has become a priority area for Azerbaijan.

It was pointed out that in Azerbaijan they are very happy to see China taking the lead in the field of global green transformation. Also, China has actually proven the possibility of a green transition.

"Transition to green energy is one of our priorities. We look forward to actively working with our Chinese friends at COP29 and beyond," added Hikmat Hajiyev.

Saying that COP29 demonstrated Azerbaijan's determination as a country that has fossil fuels, as well as its diplomatic and political courage, the President's assistant emphasized that it also shows Azerbaijan's strong and firm will.

"Azerbaijan has shown that we are determined, we want to be a supporter of green energy in addition to hydrocarbon resources, and we are ready to contribute to this concept," he said.

In the interview, it was also mentioned that China and Azerbaijan have always cooperated closely in the international world, firmly support multilateralism and protect the interests of developing countries.

In the end, China-US relations were touched upon, and it was emphasized that unfair competition against official Beijing does not contribute to globalization and the well-being of world citizens.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz