Azernews.Az

Monday March 11 2024

European Investment Bank allocates credit line to Azerbaijan

11 March 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
European Investment Bank allocates credit line to Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has allocated a credit line of 10 million euros to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more