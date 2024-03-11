Azerbaijan allocates funds to address public transportation issues

11 March 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Financial allocation from the state budget is needed to solve public transportation problems.

According to Azernews, Rahman Hümmatov, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation, said this during a public hearing at the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the National Assembly.

"The government's close support will be necessary to address issues related to public transportation," the Deputy Minister added.

R. Hummatov stated that reforms are needed in this field.

"Financial resources have been allocated from the state budget for this purpose. In previous periods, entrepreneurs created their own businesses to manage public transportation vehicles."

The Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of the electronic transportation system.

"This will lead to the optimisation of transportation in the country. The implementation poses challenges, but over time, the full application of this system will contribute to the economic development of the country in certain directions."

