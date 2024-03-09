Azernews.Az

Saturday March 9 2024

Azerbaijan's non-oil sector share in tax revenues increases

9 March 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)
During the months of January-February 2024, 3 billion 156 million 568.9 thousand manats of taxes were received in the state budget through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews ​reports.

