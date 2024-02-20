bp announces construction of Shafag solar power plant

20 February 2024 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Lightsource bp (a subsidiary of bp) plans to start construction of the "Shafag" solar power plant (SPP) in October this year in Jabrayil district, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the area of the station will be 802 hectares, and it will have an AC capacity (generating capacity) of 240 MW, which at its peak can reach 288 MW.

The report states that Lightsource bp will be responsible for the construction of the plant and its commissioning. The implementation of these works will start in the second half of 2024 and will take about 18 months.

Electricity generated by the power plant will eventually be transferred to Azerenerji. The project also includes the construction of a 33/330 kV substation.

The initial cost of the SES is projected at $200 mln.

According to the schedule, from July to October 2024, Lightsource bp plans to carry out works on mobilisation of forces and means (manpower, equipment, etc.) and preparation of the territory. Construction of the SES will take place from October 2024 through November 2025, testing will begin in November 2025, and commercial operation of the plant will begin in December 2025. The construction workforce is expected to include an average of 300 people for 6-8 months, with 700 people during the peak period.

---

