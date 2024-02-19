Turkish Minister notes two alternatives regarding Zangazur Corridor

19 February 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

There are two alternatives regarding the Zangazur Corridor, says Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu in an interview with the local news agency, Azernews reports.

"It is a route of 43 kilometres. If there is a problem from the official Yerevan side, the Iranian route may emerge. Official Baku has contacts with Tehran in this regard. There are two alternatives, and both of them are currently on the table," the minister said.

In addition, he said that Azerbaijan continues construction work.

"A tender was held for Nakhchivan and our side. The restoration or reconstruction of the 106-kilometer road is the subject of negotiations."

It should be noted that the minister expressed his hope that the Zangezur Corridor project of his country will be implemented within 5 years.

"The Azerbaijani part of the Zangazur corridor from Baku to Horadiz is about to be completed. The length of the Turkish part of the corridor is 224 kilometres. In total, the process of creating this corridor will take 5 years. I think that we will complete all the work in 2028," the Turkish minister said.

According to him, the Armenian part of the corridor is 43 kilometres long. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently sent positive messages about the Zangazur Corridor.

